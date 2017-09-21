Kenya: Kioni, Muyah to Challenge Tergat for Nock Presidency

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) chairman Waithaka Kioni and Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) acting chairman Patrick Muyah will run for the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) presidency during the General Assembly on September 29 in Nairobi.

Kioni, who was to contest for the positions of the second vice present during the aborted May 5 elections, and Muyah said they are consulting before making their final decisions.

Friday is the deadline set by the Centre for Multiparty Democracy-Kenya (CMD-K) for the presentation of the nomination forms.

UNOPPOSED

The entry of Kioni and Muyah brings to four the number of candidates vying for the top seat including incumbent Kipchoge Keino and legendary long distance runner Paul Tergat.

Tergat was unopposed going into May 5 election before an adjournment following a High Court injunction filed by Kenya Taekwondo Association.

Kipchoge had failed to collect nomination papers after he failed to secure federations who could second his nomination. The new Nock constitution stipulates that one must have been a member of a certain federation before seeking any post hence its left be known whether Kipchoge will present his nomination papers.

Kipchoge declared that he will defend his seat after Nock Extra Ordinary General Assembly on September 6 in Nairobi where five warring factions were warned to sort out their issues before September 29 election.

Whether he will be allowed to defend his seat remains to be seen. If CMD-K will clear his nomination then it will be left to the General Assembly to decide especially with Keino not being a member of any federation.

"Kipchoge is likely not to defend his seat following what has happened. But Tergat still towers above the rest and he should win though he should not sleep on his laurels," said a source.

On Tuesday, CMD-K said that it's Nock General Assembly that will eventually decide on will contest or vote during September 29 process.

"That is work in progress since I am still consulting. There is no hurrying," said Kioni, who hopes to garner support ahead of the nominations deadline. "I will let you know officially by Friday."

WARRING FACTIONS

Muyah, who has been the acting KSF chairman upon the resignation of its embattled chairman Ben Ekumbo in January this year, said he has picked the nominations form with a view of going for the top seat.

However, a Transitional Committee was put in place with Conrad Thorpe as its chairman after Ekumbo's resignation.

"I will declare officially after Friday if I will have garnered a good support but at the moment things look good," said Muyah. "I will definitely throw my hat into the ring if all goes well."

However, KSF is part of the five federations that were warned to sort out their wrangles hence Muyah's candidature could encounter hurdles. KSF were told to decide among themselves who would carry their vote during the General Assembly.