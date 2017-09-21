20 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum State Bans Light Plastic Bags

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers of Khartoum state, chaired by the state's governor lt. gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Husein,, Wednesday, has approved the law banning of light plastic bags below thickness of (60 microns).

The minister of Supreme Council for Environment and Urban Development in Khartoum state, Hassan Ismail, noted after the meeting, that the law was deliberated on for 9 months, and 12 scientific papers were presented, with the negotiations with all the relevant bodies to the industry of plastic bags.

He added there are good justifications for the issuance of the law, pointing out that light bags represent 60% of the waste, indicating the well-known health and environmental damage to humans, animals and agriculture of such wastes, declaring that by the passing of this law, the issue of sanitation will enter an important stage.

