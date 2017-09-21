Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms Presidency Support to Voluntary Repatriation of Displaced People

Forbaranga — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has affirmed the Presidency support to the voluntary return of the displaced citizens to their home areas and villages, appreciating the efforts exerted by the government of West Darfur State to facilitate the voluntary return of the displaced people and to provide them with the necessary services.

Addressing a mass rally in Forbaranga Locality, President Al-Bashir said that the campaign for collection of illegal weapons will contribute greatly to keeping security and peace in Darfur and Kordofan and will lead to enhancement of the citizens' living conditions.

He called on the people of Forbaranga Locality to support the programs of West Darfur government which is led by the Wali (governor) Fadlal-Moula Al-Haja for meeting the citizens' aspirations.

He directed the Ministry of Transport, Roads and Bridges to conduct studies for establishing Kaja Bridge which links between Forbaranga and a number of Chadian areas for easing the movement of citizens and commodities between Sudan and Chad.

He also gave a directive for reactivating Andarero agricultural project toward guaranteeing food security in the area.

President Al-Bashir has directed the banks to open branches in Forbaranga Locality.

Meanwhile, the Wali (governor) of West Darfur State indicated that Forbaranga area is considered the biggest trade market in West Darfur State which includes 10,000 shops, adding that the livestock market in the area is regarded the biggest one in Africa.