Sudan: Technical Talks Between Khartoum and Juba On Oil Concluded

Khartoum — The technical talks between the Sudan and the state of South Sudan on the field of technical cooperation in oil have been concluded Wednesday.

The talks were headed by the undersecretaries of oil ministries of the two countries with the participation of a number of senior technicians in field of supplies, and the oil constructions and exploration.

The two parties have announced the start of work in the technical preparations to resume the unity, Sargath oil fields and the supply of Um- Dabaker with crude oil, besides the oil exportation, the supplies of equipment via port-Sudan harbor, the oil training and the facilitation of the workers movement to the oil fields.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Bakhiet Ahmed Abdulla, noted that an agreement on a work matrix was reached with a work plan to enable the implementation of what were agreed upon.

He declared the Sudan's readiness for the technical cooperation in the oil field, meanwhile, the undersecretary of S. Sudan's Oil Ministry, has lauded the efforts exerted for the continuation of the oil production and exploration, stressing importance of complete cooperation between the two countries in all the technical fields, indicating the progress of the agreement on the right direction.