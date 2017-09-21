20 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Message From Silva Kiir to President Al-Bashir

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has received a written message from President of South Sudan State, Silva Kiir Mayrdit to his counterpart, President of the Republic. Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir dealing with bilateral relations and ways of boosting them further.

The message was handed over by President Kiir's Security Advisor, Tott Galwak.

Galwak affirmed in a press statement the South Sudan commitment to all deals being signed between the two sides.

The South Sudanese presidential advisor commended the progressing Sudan-South Sudan relations.

Minister of Investment and Deputy Premier, Mubarak Al-Mahdi welcomed visit of South Sudanese delegation to Sudan and said that the First Vice-President has underscored importance of execution of all agreements signed with South Sudan State , especially those dealing with oil and trade.

He added the First Vice-President gave directive for laying the groundwork for border trade, opening crossings and removing all obstacles hampering the common interests.

The South Sudanese delegation reaffirmed importance of the First Vice-President's directives and announced commitment to implementation of all agreements signed between the two countries.

