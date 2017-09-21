20 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Committee On Overseeing Sudan's Relations With BRICS Briefed On Al-Jaz Recent Visit to Russia

Khartoum — The High Committee on Overseeing Sudan's Relations with BRICS held meeting in the Republican Palace, Wednesday under the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Dr Awad Al-Jaz.

Dr Al-Jaz said in press statements after the meeting that he briefed the Committee on outcome of visit he paid to Russia recently during which, he added, held meetings with senor Russian officials on means of development of cooperation in a number of fields of mutual concern.

He revealed agreement was reached on establishment of airline between the two countries as well as opening branches for Russian banks in Sudan.

Dr Al-Jaz further added the issue of Russia debts to Sudan, cooperation between private sectors and boosting cooperation in health and educational fields were also discussed.

He expected implementation of what have been reached before meeting of the Joint Sudanese-Russian Ministerial Committee in December.

