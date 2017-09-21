Kenya: KPA Claim Men's Volleyball Title in Championships

Kenya Ports Authority were on Wednesday crowned the new champions of men's volleyball at the ongoing Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games in Kisumu.

The dockers, who lost to Postal Cooperation Of Kenya in last year's edition of the games held in Nakuru, made sure of this year's title after a 3-0 demolition of Kenya Maritime Authority on Wednesday to collect maximum eight points in the championship played on round robin format.

Against an otherwise tough KMA, who like KPA, had not lost a match at this year's games, KPA, who were led by James Ontere, hit their opponents 25-22, 25-17, 25-16 in the match which lasted slightly over one hour.

"We are happy for the win became it gives a true picture of why we are also a strong force in the national volleyball league," Ontere, who played professional volleyball in Japan, said after the match.

Other volleyball matches saw KPA beat KCAA 3-1 (23-25, 25-17, 29 -27 25-17, KAA beat Mosca 3-0 25 -15, 25-23, 25-21, ), while KAA beat KCAA 3-1 ( 19-25, 35-33, 25-19, 25 -16 ).

The men's basketball final will see Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) take on KPA, while KPA will square it out with Ministry of Sports, Culture and Art (Mosca) in the women's final.

KPA men beat a tough Mosca 68-49 to make the finals at the expense of Mosca on a better points aggregate.

KPA, who had lost to KCAA in a previous match, put up a spirited fight against Mosca who were the title favourites, winning the first set 18-15 and the second 24-12 for a 42-27 halftime score.

KPA women will tackle Mosca in the finals after Mosca beat KCAA 63-49 in a do-or-die encounter after taking the first quarter 25 - 18, but slumped to lose 11 -13 in the second quarter for a 46-31 halftime score.

In netball, Kenya Maritime Authority stayed on course to finish second after beating Kenya Airports Authority 61-40 in a tough match.

Other netball matches played on Wednesday saw Kenya Ports Authority beat Kenya Broadcasting Corporation 67-36, while KCAA floored Mosca 62-28.