20 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Overall Situations in Sennar State

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman was briefed on overall situations in Sinnar State, especially the security as well as preparations for harvesting season , and introduction of new agricultural technologies.

Governor of Sinnar State, Al-Daw Mohamed Al-Mahi said in press statements following meeting with the Vice-President of the Republic in the Republican Palace, Wednesday , that the meeting tackled the impact of Nile flooding that inundated farms and a number of villages , pointing out that the impacts have been overcome through coordination and cooperation with the concerned bodies.

The Governor affirmed that Sennar State is ready for firearms collection campaign to boost stability and social peace in the State.

