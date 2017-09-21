Sudan: Epistemological Enlightenment Center to Review Political Performance of Sudanese Islamic Movement

The Trump administration has extended Temporary Protected Status for nationals of South Sudan but will end the… Read more »

Khartoum — The Epistemological Enlightenment Center is to host in its regular forum the lecturer and researcher , Dr Yasser Khelef Alla at 11:00am Wednesday , 27 September at the Center premises, nearby the Green Square in Khartoum, to shed light on the Sudanese Islamic Movement's political performance experiment.

