Kenya: This Man Wants Marijuana Legalised in Kenya

A biochemist wants the National Assembly to approve licensing of at least 150,000 farmers to grow bhang.

Mr Simon Mwaura, the Chief Executive Director of Hyaquip Inc International, says the marijuana will be used in extraction of food supplements.

1 ACRE

In his letter, dated September 18, to the House, the scientist wants the lawmakers to allow each farmer to plant only one acre of bhang.

The letter also suggests Army barracks and national parks as other possible bhang growing areas since they are protected zones.

If allowed, Mr Mwaura argues, the now illegal drug could highly boost the economy "since a kilo will go for Sh1,000".

He claims Jomo Kenyatta University had tested extraction of food supplements from bhang and given it a clean bill of health.

"In the view of the above, I on behalf of Hyaquip request your consideration to legalisation, commercialisation and growing of hemp or marijuana dry matter," the letter reads in part.

'IMMUNITY'

The scientist told the Nation that food supplements from marijuana are highly nutritious.

If taken thrice a day, he claimed, they boost the immune system.

"The government should give license to the farmers to grow the important commodity to allow many residents grappling with immune deficiencies to recover and enjoy their lives," he said.

"This will also create job opportunities to our youths who will be involved in the all the processes in the farming and from my company, which will buy all the bhang."