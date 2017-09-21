Kenya: Team Work Key in Football, Says German Legend Matthaus

German football legend Lothar Matthaus believes African teams regularly fail to perform on the big stage because every player in the squad wants to be the hero.

Speaking on Wednesday at Mathare Youth Sports Association in Nairobi during a coaching clinic organised by Pay-Tv service provider StarTimes, Matthaus said players should embrace team work and selflessness to succeed with their national teams.

"African players want to shine in isolation. They want all the glory. When you study African players playing for their clubs in Europe, they do very well, but with their national teams the same player will probably think, 'I want score so that I become the hero of this tournament'. That should not be the case," the 53-year-old, who won many titles in Germany and Italy in his three decades-long playing career said.

Besides Nigeria and Cameroon's triumph at the Olympics in 1996 and 2000 respectively, African teams have struggled to make an impact in international tournaments.

Matthaus urged local coaches to embrace the culture of discipline and motivation to succeed in their careers. Among those who attended the coaching clinic are 2015 World javelin champion Julius Yego and former Harambee Stars custodian Mohammed Abass.

"You rather have eleven players on the pitch who believe in you and your discipline other than the best eleven players available."

"We have had StarTimes bring us (ex-Nigerian internationals Nwankwo) Kanu and Sunday Oliseh in the past. Now we get to see Mattaus. You see the kids are excited and are eager to learn from him. That is the difference," Abass added.

The ex-Germany captain and 1990 World Cup winner, who was voted as the world's best player in 1991, also shared an hour long on-the field coaching tips with dozens of players affiliated to the MYSA U-14, U-16 and women football teams.