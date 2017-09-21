South Africa: Johannesburg Businessman Released After a Month in Captivity

The Bangladeshi businessman who was abducted while heading home from his fast food outlet in Lenasia, Johannesburg, in August, was released by his kidnappers on Thursday, Gauteng Police said on Monday.

Hossain Nahid, 39, was dropped off in the Johannesburg central business district on Thursday afternoon, after being held captive for over a month, Lenasia police spokesperson Khalipha Mvula told News24.

"He was assaulted repeatedly by the kidnappers and severely bruised," Mvula said.

Nahid did not remember where he was held captive, but Mvula said investigations were at an advanced stage.

"Arrests are imminent, the suspects must be held accountable."

Mvula said no ransom had been demanded for Nahid's release, and that it was unclear why his abductors had decided to release him, or why was taken hostage in the first place.

Nahid was abducted on Sunday, August 20, while travelling with three shop assistants in a green Nissan 1400.

Mvula said the suspects had blocked off Nahid's car, before approaching it and taking the shop assistants' cellphones.

They had then dragged Nahid out of the vehicle and forced him into a Quantum before driving away.

Mvula said this was an "isolated incident" in the Lenasia cluster.

"I am not aware of any case of its kind taking place in this area recently."

