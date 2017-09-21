20 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TCRA Reminds Public to Be Carefully With Security Details

By Witness Robert

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has warned the public to be careful when revealing their passwords and personal details to unknown network' agents to avoid hackers invasion and control of their privacy.

Speaking to journalist on Wednesday September 20, the TCRA acting Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Semu Mwakyanjala, said providing personal information including passwords gives some people access to vital functions of online applications.

He said such applications include bank accounts, something which would enable the hackers to have access to your account and siphon it.

"It's imperative the public understands the importance of guarding their passwords to ensure their privacy and safety," he said.

In another development, Mr Mwakyanjala warned the public from disseminating sedition information without being sure first.

He said those who will go against the regulations of the authority will be dealt with according to the cybercrime law.

Further he advised the public to use digital programing softwares to treat viruses that might crash their computers and other machineries.

He cautioned the public from opening unknown links in order to avoid theft.

Also he wanted people to develop a habit of reading various materials concerning digital networking to avoid being cheated.

