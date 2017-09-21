Tanzania: United Bank for Africa Launches 24hr Service Centre

Dar es Salaam — United Bank for Africa (UBA) Tanzania Limited has established a customer centre dubbed Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC), which will provide financial and business information for 24 hours.

CFC will allow interaction with customers through telephone, email and social media, according to UBA managing director Peter Makau. The centre was launched on Wednesday September 20, 2017.

"CFC is a 24/7 customer interactive, which is a one stop shop for financial and business services information and it's a crucial link between UBA customers and the bank," he said.

It is for inquiries for all existing and prospective UBA customers. Mr Makau noted that the service also served as a medium for receiving recommendations and feedback from customers. Besides this, he said the bank expected to extend its services to other regions such as Dodoma, Mwanza and Mtwara by the end of this year.