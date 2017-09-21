Tanzania: Rita Deregisters More Than 230 Board of Trustees

Dar es Salaam — Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita) on Wednesday September 20 deregistered 238 board of trustee for irregularities.

Rita also accuses the boards of failing to give feedback on the institutions which they oversee for a long time.

The decision to deregister the boards was a result of verification process conducted by the agency where the boards were found liable of violating regulations of the Trustees' Incorporation Act of 2002.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Rita acting Chief Executive Officer, Ms Emmy Hudson said: "We gave them a 30-day notice and they failed to provide clarification."

After the move, Rita has asked the trustees to return Certificates of Incorporation they were given during registration.

All assets owned by the trustees have been put under the supervision of the Rita office until further notice, part of statement reads.

This is the second time Rita cancels registration of boards of trustees after recently it revoked 181 boards of trustees due to similar offence.

Meanwhile, Rita has given a notice to other trustees which were not in the first list to also submit their reports as soon as possible before further legal actions were taken.

"I encourage all trustees to continue carrying out their duties in accordance with the Trustees' Incorporation Act," she said.

Some of trustees which have been deregistered include the Chalinze Agricultural Development Center, Usambara Lishe Trust and Human Settlement and Services Trust Fund