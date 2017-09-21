20 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Rita Deregisters More Than 230 Board of Trustees

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita) on Wednesday September 20 deregistered 238 board of trustee for irregularities.

Rita also accuses the boards of failing to give feedback on the institutions which they oversee for a long time.

The decision to deregister the boards was a result of verification process conducted by the agency where the boards were found liable of violating regulations of the Trustees' Incorporation Act of 2002.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Rita acting Chief Executive Officer, Ms Emmy Hudson said: "We gave them a 30-day notice and they failed to provide clarification."

After the move, Rita has asked the trustees to return Certificates of Incorporation they were given during registration.

All assets owned by the trustees have been put under the supervision of the Rita office until further notice, part of statement reads.

This is the second time Rita cancels registration of boards of trustees after recently it revoked 181 boards of trustees due to similar offence.

Meanwhile, Rita has given a notice to other trustees which were not in the first list to also submit their reports as soon as possible before further legal actions were taken.

"I encourage all trustees to continue carrying out their duties in accordance with the Trustees' Incorporation Act," she said.

Some of trustees which have been deregistered include the Chalinze Agricultural Development Center, Usambara Lishe Trust and Human Settlement and Services Trust Fund

Tanzania

Lissu to Remain At the Nairobi Hospital

Opposition Chief Whip and Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu will continue to receive treatment at the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.