Tanzania: Agriculture Minister Inaugurates Fish Farm in Ruvu

Kibaha — Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Dr Charles Tizeba on Wednesday, September 20, inaugurated the Ruvu fish farm located at Miswe village in Coast Region.

Current the fish farm has capacity of produce seven tonnes of tilapia per month and has established hatchery with a capacity to produce 500,000 fingerlings per annum.

The official inauguration was also attended by minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Phillip Mpango, Denmark ambassador to Tanzania, Einar Jensen and government representatives from Kibaha District and Coast Region.

Dr Tizeba said the project as timely because currently the country faces huge shortage of fish that forced businessmen to import fish from as far as China and other part of Asian countries.

"This fish farm has come at the right time when the government is planning to increase fish production capacity. Also villagers around the project will benefit," he said.

For his part, the Director of Ruvu Fish Farm, Mr Poul Hansen said the project was established in 2015 and funded by Danida Business Partnerships Program at a cost of Sh2 billion.

He said they have partnered with a Tanzania company, BMAC and Walker as well as a Danish Company, Scanfi ApS.

"Our core area of business is producing and selling high quality Tilapia, supplying high quality fingerlings, fish feed and aquaculture equipment. We are also engaged in providing consultancy service in fish farming," he said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Jensen highlighted that Tanzania is one of the countries that have rich marine and inland waters resources as well as perfect all-year weather that can support a wide range of living aquatic resources that can be a steady guarantee of food security, revenue and overall economic development.

He said Ruvu fish farm is one if the projects under B2B initiated by the Danish embassy in Dar es Salaam.