20 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Over 80 School Girls Impregnated in Bunda District

By Geofrey Kimani

Rorya — About 88 girls from secondary and primary schools have been impregnated since October last year.

Some 25 girls were impregnated during the last quarter of last year, while 63 of the girls became pregnant this year.

This was said on Tuesday September 19 by the special seats councilor, Edina Charles when speaking in a committee.

She noted that Ikoma ward tops in reported cases of impregnated school girls this year where seven cases have been reported in the last three months.

The councilor for Ikoma ward, Nyakriga Andrew, noted that efforts to track down immoral men who have been impregnating the girls is undermined by corruption.

He noted also that some parents and guardians of the impregnated girls do accept money from the culprits and end the cases amicably, something which amounts to collusion.

He noted that there is collusion between teachers, parents, village leaders, police and those who have made the girls pregnant, to secretly cover up the matter.

She called upon female ward councilors to launch campaigns and create awareness among school girls to curb the problem.

The Rorya District Council Executive Director, Mr Charles Chacha, noted that the councilors should come up with strategies that will help address the problem effectively.

"We should not expect support from the government to end this vice... we need to work out a solution ourselves," he noted

