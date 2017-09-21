20 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Immigration Questions Tanzanian Human Rights Activist Over Citizenship

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa has once again been interrogated by officers from the Immigration department over his citizenship.

The interrogation took place on Wednesday 20 September at THRDC's offices at Kijitonyama in Kinondoni Municipality in the city.

This is the second time for him to be questioned. The first time was on July 24, this year.

"I was questioned by the same immigration officers who came the first time," he said.

Mr Olengurumwa added that, In the course of the interrogation, he was required to fill in a form concerning his history and citizenship of which, he did.

