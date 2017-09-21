20 September 2017

Tanzania: UK MPs in Bahi to Inspect Education Project

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — A delegation of four UK Parliamentarians and officials visited Bahi District to inspect the implementation of Education Quality Improvement Programme (EQUIP) on Wednesday, September 20.

They also visited the Regional Commissioner, Jordan Rugimbana, at his office earlier in the morning. They assured the RC that UK will continue to support Tanzania to improve the education sector from grass roots.

Apart from thanking the UK government for its continued support, the government asked the lawmakers to lobby their government to come and invest in the designated capital of Dodoma.

"Since Dodoma has become an official capital there are many key areas that you may chip-in and invest, like water, infrastructure and hotels," the government officer told them on behalf of RC Jordan Rugimbana.

Upon their arrival at Bahi, the delegation was welcomed by Bahi District Commissioner, Ms Elizabeth Kitundu, who told them that the EQUIP has so far played a commendable role in improving education performance among children and teachers in the area.

