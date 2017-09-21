Tanzania: Govt Spends Sh57bn to Build Two Kyela Bridges

Kyela — The government has spent Sh56.9 billion on the construction of Mbaka and Lufilo bridges, which link Kikusya Village and Matema Road in Kyela District. The road, which has been constructed at a tarmac level, is 34.6km.

Project engineer Samuel Joel said this recently, when unveiling a report on the implementation of the project to Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla, who was on a tour to inspect the project.

Mr Joel said so far both bridges had been completed by 98 per cent under the China International Engineering Company Ltd contracted by the Tanzania Roads Agency (Tanroads). He clarified that the project, which started in 2015, was expected to be completed at the end of this year.

The RC has directed both the contractor and Tanroads to ensure the project is completed before the start of the rainy season.

"I want this project to be completed by October. This is because when the rainy season starts, construction work will be interrupted and this will cause complaints," said Mr Makalla.

He said since the government had spent a lot of money on the project he expected it to be well-supervised and up to the standard.

For his part, Kyela District Council Executive Director Juma Mgatta said in the implementation of the project there had been some challenges, including some residents refusing to pave the way for the construction of the road and others filed cases in courts of law so that they could be compensated, forgetting that they had put up their structures within the road reserve.