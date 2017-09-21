Angola LNG, Glencore Sign Sales Agreement

The constituent meeting of the Angolan Parliament's fourth legislature, for the period 2017/2022, will take place on… Read more »

Luanda — Angola Liquefied Natural Gas (ALNG) Limited and Glencore Energy UK have executed a global multiyear LNG sales agreement. ALNG will deliver LNG cargoes to Glencore at destinations around the world. ALNG said following on from the other sales agreements recently announced by ALNG, this was another step in building a strong sales portfolio with some of the most important players in the global LNG market. "We look forward to our relationship with Glencore. These sales are all underpinned by the safe and reliable operations at ALNG's plant in Soyo." Glencore welcomed the long-term contract with ALNG. "The agreement provides security of supply for both companies in their expanding portfolios and we look forward to a successful partnership." -CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.