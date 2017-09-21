Tanzania: Public Awareness On CAG Reports Increases - Official

Mbeya — Public awareness on follow-ups on reports of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has increased, it has been said.

This is after the CAG's office decided to involve civil society organisations (CSOs). The idea was to make residents aware of the CAG's activities from the grassroots to national level.

Speaking on a CAG's report released in Mbeya recently, CAG representative Gwamaka Mwakyosi said the involvement of CSOs in releasing CAG's reports had helped to increase, on the one hand, transparency and trust, and on the other, accountability among government leaders.

The report involved government auditors in cooperation with civil society organisations from the six Southern Highlands regions.

Over the past four years, the office of CAG has been involving CSOs by furnishing them with audit reports on councils so that they may read them, make follow-ups on the performance of the councils and help them aware of the government's earnings and spending.

"For a long time, many residents had no idea about the work of the CAG office, but after involving CSOs in raising public awareness many people are now aware of the CAG's reports and can also make follow-ups to know what the CAG says so that they may go to their areas to see if what has been stated and recommended in the reports has been implemented or not! So, this is our target," said Mr Mwakyosi.

For her part, an officer from the CAG's office in Iringa Region, Ms Akinyi Otieno, said after making the residents aware of the CAG's reports, embezzlement of public funds had somehow decreased.

She explained that some residents were interested in making follow-ups in their areas to know how development projects were being implemented and whether they were up to the standard compared to the money spent on them.

The director of the Rukwa Environmental Conservation Society (RECS) in Rukwa Region, Mr James Nindi, said since the CAG's system of involving communities through CSOs was introduced, public awareness had increased especially in urban areas compared to rural areas.

"To a considerable extent, follow-ups of CAG's reports have been more successful in urban areas than in rural areas. So, we still have a big job to do in this area," he said.

CAG's reports help the government and Tanzanians in general to see and know whether taxpayers' money has been spent on development projects or it has been misused.

The reports, therefore, have increased transparency in the government and trust as citizens know what the government is doing or not doing and why.