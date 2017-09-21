Cameroon: Business Promotion - Trade Fair Announced for Douala

In 2014, Cameroon enacted a broad anti-terror law as part of its effort to counter the extremist group Boko Haram, but… Read more »

A groundbreaking exhibition christened the International Business and Trade Fair (FIAC) will take place in the country's economic capital, Douala next year, the Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana has announced. He made the disclosure of the holding of the pioneer trade promotion event during a press conference in Yaounde, last week. Mr. Mbarga Atangana held the press confab in the presence of the Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary and Pierre Zumbach, President of Inter-Progress International Foundation; the consultancy firm mandated as organiser. According to Minister of Trade, FIAC 2018 which begins on March 24, 2018 and will run for 16 days, will be a big opportunity for 'Made in Cameroon' products to be sold to the world as well as encourage local consumption. To the organisers, it is an honour to have received another mandate from the Government of Cameroon after PROMOTE. Pierre Zumbach told reporters FIAC will help producers to move away from distant communication to direct contact with their consumers. He assured that before the event date, all necessary measures would have been taken to make the fairground - Camtel Complex Bepanda - a well secured modern and functional site.

