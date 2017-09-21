Sudan: First Vice President Receives American Congressional Delegation

Khartoum — The First Vice President, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, on Wednesday received the visiting US Congress delegation led by Mr. Davin Nunes, Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Nunes said in statement following the meeting with the First Vice President that they discussed joint efforts between the Sudan and the United States of America to cooperate combatting terrorism.

He said his visit to the country is mainly related to verification of the five tracks and to which extent the Sudan has succeeded in implementing them.