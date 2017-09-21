20 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum, Juba Discuss Enhancement of Trade Cooperation

Khartoum — The Trade Minister, Hatim Al-Si'ir, met Wednesday, at his office his counterpart of the state of South Sudan, Moses Hassan and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of the ministry's undersecretary, Osama Hashim, a number of the ministry's official and the relevant bodies.

The two sides have discussed a number of issues concerning the trade and economic aspects targeting the promotion of trade, facilitation of trade movement between the two countries in service of the peoples of the two states, indicating importance of removing obstacles and problems hampering smooth flow of trade between them.

On his part, Hatim Al- Si'ir has asserted support of ways for boosting joint cooperation between the two countries to realize their common interests, announcing the agreement on many issues that would activate trade file of the two sisterly states.

