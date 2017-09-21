20 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Oil Ministers - Complete Agreement On Field of Oil Industry

Khartoum — The oil ministers of Sudan and the state of south Sudan have described that the oil cooperation between the two countries is carried on in complete agreement for the interest of the two countries.

The Minister of Oil and Gas, dr. Abdul-Rahman Osman, has welcomed S. Sudan Minister of Energy, Steffen Dow Mao, stressing readiness of his ministry to more cooperation to increase the oil production, which reflects positively on the quantities of crude transit for the benefit of the two countries according to the reference points agreed upon on continuing exportation of crude oil of the S. Sudan via the Sudan's harbors, according to the signed agreement on prices determined by the production segments.

He declaring provision of technical assistant to help South Sudan to operating the Unity and Thargath oil wells, by the technical equipment to the fields, laboratories and the cadre training at the oil training center in Khartoum.

Dr. Abdul-Rahman noted that the visit of the S. Sudan delegation is important as it implement the political will of the two countries, and the oil cooperation reflects on the two states economies , indicating readiness of the oil ministry exert more efforts to continue fruitful cooperation between the two countries, pointing out to the importance of lifting the US sanctions in order to allow entry of technology, and increase investment opportunities to increase oil production for the benefit of the two nations.

The Minister of Energy of S. Sudan, has stressed the necessity to increase production in the existing oil fields, and the re-operation of the fields that have stopped production, lauding role of Sudan of facilitating smooth exportation of oil through Sudanese ports.

