Sudan: President Bashir - We Will Not Leave Citizens to Remain Vulnerable to Rebels, Looters or Unruly Element

Shukri — President of the Republic Omar Bashir on Wednesday vowed the government would not allow citizens to be victims to rebels, robbers or unruly elements.

The president said the rule of law would prevail and that people will not be left to be victims or prey to looter, robbers or rebel elements.

President Bashir stressed that it was only the enemies of the Sudan who are bluffing people about lack of justice while they wanted to see a Sudan lacking security, stability and development.

He cited acts committed by those who do not wish to see stability and development in the region.

The President gave the example of the killing of the Director of Jabel Mara development projects, the massacre of the Director of the Sudatel telecommunication company and the frustration of 23 development projects in the area which would have been beneficial to the man in the street in the region.

The President urged the people in eh region to work for preserving security and stability and for peaceful coexistence, discarding war and working to hand over unauthorized weapons and to streamline unlicensed vehicles.

He stressed the government would not shy away from implementing and going on with development projects in the region.

The president inaugurated a number of development projects including hospitals and health centers and schools for the nomads, to help resettle those groups.

The governor of West Darfur state, Fadul Al Mola said collecting unauthorized weapons was actually applied on people's defense forces, mujahidin and the second stage would be collecting firearms from the native administration leaders, then the tribal and ethnic groups to follow suit.

He said the government is keen to see justice served and to see to the resettlement of the nomadic groups.