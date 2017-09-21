Sudan: Finance Ministry Discusses With U.S. Congress Sudan's Arrangements in Coming Stage

Khartoum — The ministry of finance discussed with congressman and the delegation of the US embassy in Khartoum, the arrangements and measures expected for the period after the 12 th of next October.

The US Congressman, George Holdenk, noted that his visit to the country aims to identify the measures and arrangements that the Sudan will adopt after the lifting of US sanctions, pointing to the need to pay attention to the expected direct investments.

The Finance Minister, Lt. Gen. Fr. Mohamed Osman al-Rekabi, during his meeting at his with the US congressman and embassy's delegation, has expected the issuance of a positive decision from the US congress and authorities during the coming period, regarding the lifting of sanctions, especially that the Sudan has fulfilled all its obligations and waiting for the US government to do likewise and lift the sanctions in the determined date of 12 October 2017.

He called for the international community to support Sudan in relief of its foreign debts, provide required assistant to meet cost of hosting the refugees, noting Sudan was hosting refugees without considerable assistant from the international community, pointing to the US understanding of nature of the Sudan's location as a transit point for external immigration and the difficulty of controlling it.

The finance minister has emphasized readiness of the Sudan to attract foreign investment, benefit from the support of the international financial institutions and access to preferential loans that the Sudan has been deprived of during the sanctions period.

On his part, the state minister at the ministry of finance, Majdi Hassan Yassin asserted importance of support of the international community and the financing institutions in the production development, the variety and promotion of exports, and the substitution of the country's own imports.

He noted to the utilization of the Sudan's geographical location to assist neighboring countries that do not have sea ports in linking them to the outside world, activate world trade and achieve common interests.