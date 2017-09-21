Sudan: Cabinet Approves Report On Milling Industry in Country

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, approved in its regular meeting, Wednesday, a report on the milling industry in the country presented by the minister of industry, dr. Musa Karama.

The minister explained that volume of investments in the milling industry have reached 2 billion dollar with designation capacity exceeded 7.3 million tons per year while national consumption does not exceed 2 million tons.

However, the minister went on, the country imports large quantities of flour amounted to 772 thousand tons during the year 2016, that why the national mills work is low and do not exceed 29% of their design capacity a matter that resulted in the high costs of imported flour and the existence of economic loss in the added value, and the loss of by-products such as fodder and wheat bran and the increase of unemployment.

The secretary general of the council of ministers, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih said that following the approval of the report and the accompanying presentations the important of which is the stop the importation of flour, stop any new licenses for the mill sector , prevent the diversion of bread flour to other uses, setting measures for the importation of the locally produced flour and taking measures to prevent the smuggling of these consumer goods.