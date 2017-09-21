Sudan: Minister of International Cooperation Meets German Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation, Iddris Sulieman, in presence of the State Minister, Husein al- Sharief al- Hendi, met with the ambassador of the state of Germany in Khartoum, Ambassador Ulrich Kluckernen and discussed with him the aspects of joint cooperation between the Sudan and Germany in different program in rural development, peace consolidation, programs of integrated services, agriculture and vocational training.

The Director of Germany Development Agency, stressed Germany's readiness to double the development aid to Sudan as of year 2018.

The Minister of International Cooperation, has lauded the German assistance to the Sudan, focusing on the importance of work according to the state's priorities, considering geographical balance and the shift from humanitarian aid to the development as strategic goal.

Germany ambassador indicated that the German Development Bank is ready to enter with the Sudan in development partnership after the lifting of the US sanctions.