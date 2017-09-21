20 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of International Cooperation Meets German Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation, Iddris Sulieman, in presence of the State Minister, Husein al- Sharief al- Hendi, met with the ambassador of the state of Germany in Khartoum, Ambassador Ulrich Kluckernen and discussed with him the aspects of joint cooperation between the Sudan and Germany in different program in rural development, peace consolidation, programs of integrated services, agriculture and vocational training.

The Director of Germany Development Agency, stressed Germany's readiness to double the development aid to Sudan as of year 2018.

The Minister of International Cooperation, has lauded the German assistance to the Sudan, focusing on the importance of work according to the state's priorities, considering geographical balance and the shift from humanitarian aid to the development as strategic goal.

Germany ambassador indicated that the German Development Bank is ready to enter with the Sudan in development partnership after the lifting of the US sanctions.

Sudan

U.S. Extends Temporary Protected Status for Cirizens

The Trump administration has extended Temporary Protected Status for nationals of South Sudan but will end the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.