20 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Minister Praises Sudan's Relations With Korea

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of the Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer has praised the level of the relations with state of south Korea, expressing hope that it would witness more development in different fields.

He lauded the expand of the Korean investments in the Sudan, especially in communications and information domains, pointing out that the Sudan became one of the attractive and consumer markets to the products of the Korean companies.

This came during his meeting with the South Korean ambassador to the Sudan, Mr. Lee Ki-sook, who noted to the Sudan's high growth potentials with its abundance water resources, the vast agriculture lands, the mineral resources such as gold and oil, indicating the Sudan's great role as a gateway to the African continent.

Sudan

U.S. Extends Temporary Protected Status for Cirizens

The Trump administration has extended Temporary Protected Status for nationals of South Sudan but will end the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.