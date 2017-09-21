Sudan: Cabinet Minister Praises Sudan's Relations With Korea

Khartoum — The Minister of the Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer has praised the level of the relations with state of south Korea, expressing hope that it would witness more development in different fields.

He lauded the expand of the Korean investments in the Sudan, especially in communications and information domains, pointing out that the Sudan became one of the attractive and consumer markets to the products of the Korean companies.

This came during his meeting with the South Korean ambassador to the Sudan, Mr. Lee Ki-sook, who noted to the Sudan's high growth potentials with its abundance water resources, the vast agriculture lands, the mineral resources such as gold and oil, indicating the Sudan's great role as a gateway to the African continent.