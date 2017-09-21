20 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Briefed On Situations in Blue State

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed inspected, Wednesday, the overall situations in the Blue Nile State.

This came when Engineer, Hammed met, at his office, the Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State, Hussein Yassin who briefed him on the executive performance and the success of the agricultural season in the state, the humanitarian situation, the movement of the return of the citizens to the state a matter that, necessitates mobilization of central and state efforts to provide the basic services for the returnees.

He said he has briefed Engineer, Mahmud, on his capacity as the Head of the government negotiation delegation with the North Sector, on the desire of the people of the state to maintain peace in the region.

