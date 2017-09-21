Tanzania, SA Strengthen Cultural Ties

A NEW era dawns for bilateral relations between Tanzania and South Africa, after the two countries entered an agreement that aims to bolster African cultural and heritage ties.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, noted here on Tuesday evening that the agreement would facilitate in sharing of the best practices and exchange programmes in conservation and restoration of tangible Liberation Heritage Resources.

"This will promote his torical and liberation heritage tourism in the country which played a key role in providing material, moral and philosophical support to former liberation movements," said the Minister in a joint communiqué with his South African counterpart, Nathi Mthethwa.

The two ministers signed the agreement after a bilateral ministerial meeting between Tanzania and South Africa on Tuesday which was preceded by a three-day bilateral meeting on Roads to Independence in Africa: the African Liberation Heritage Programme (ALHP).

According to Dr Mwakyembe, the bilateral agreement on African cultural and heritage ties between Tanzania and South Africa which is under ALHP was aimed to document and recognise the contribution of Tanzania in the liberation of five countries which are South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Angola.

"A significant aspect of this history of African countries stands to be lost unless it's collected, documented and made accessible to the public," observed the Minister.

Dr Mwakyembe pointed out that ALHP which is under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) would help to preserve liberation heritage sites. "So far, there is a considerable progress in recording of oral testimonies from over 100 people on African liberation struggles," he said.

On his part, South Africa's Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthetwa noted that ALHP will help to raise awareness on African Liberation Heritage to future generations in South Africa. "The programme is also vital for enhancing close cooperation between South Africa and Tanzania," he said.