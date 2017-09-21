Tanzania: State Launches Search for Fugitive Contractor

THE government is still searching for the firm which had initially signed a contract to construct the road linking Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) with Mirerani mining hills, but escaped with over 22bn/- without ever starting the projected construction works.

The chief executive officer of the Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS), Engineer Patrick Mfugale, revealed here that Messrs STRADA International of the United Kingdom was the company which got hired to build the 26km KIA-Mirerani road, but soon disappeared after pocketing the money.

"Soon after signing the contract in 2013, STRADA simply disappeared a year later in 2014 ... and we've since filed a court case against the firm ... all we want is our money back," said Eng Mfugale, explaining why the road project had been delayed.

Eventually, TANROADS hired M/S China Henan International Cooperation Group Company from China - all at a cost of 32.2bn/- -- and making his tory in becoming the first ever tarmac road to be built in Simanjiro District, home to mostly transhumant Maasai pastoralists.

The infrastructural project was supervised by the LEA International Engineering Company Limited from Canada, in association with a local firm known as DOCH Tanzania Limited and got completed last January.

The road capacity, according to Engineer Mfugale, is to carry eight tons per axle and will be able to handle 20 million such vehicles within the next ten years without major problems.