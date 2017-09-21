Tanzania: Grief As Accident Victims Head for Burial

MINISTER of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Angella Kairuki, was among hundreds of mourners who paid her last respect to 13 Tanzanians who died in a grisly road accident in Uganda early this week.

"The government has been saddened by this accident which claimed the lives of 13 family members, we extend our condolences to all those affected by the loss. The government wishes you a safe journey as you go to bury your loved ones," Ms Kairuki said on behalf of the government.

Ms Kairuki extended the condolences on behalf of the government to the bereaved families and all Tanzanians at large. Other leaders present at the gathering included the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Charles Mwijage, his counterpart in the Justice and Constitutional Affairs' docket Palamagamba Kabudi and Chief Secretary, Ambassador John Kijazi.

A sombre mood engulfed mourners who had gathered at the Lugalo General Military Hospital in Dar es Salaam to pay last respects for the deceased who were transported upcountry for burial yesterday.

Due to the huge number of people who turned up, only close relatives and government leaders were given an opportunity to pay their last respect. The 13 Tanzanians, who are family members of former Deputy Minister Gregory Teu, perished in a road accident when the vehicle they were travelling in, a Toyota Coaster with registration number T540 DLC, was hit by a lorry.

The family members were travelling from Uganda where they had gone to attend a wedding cer emony of Dr Teu's daughter, Dr Annette Teu Ibingira to a Ugandan national, Dr Treasurer Ibingira. Dr Annette and her husband, Dr Treasurer and his relatives were present at the occasion as well as some government leaders from Uganda.

The bodies of the deceased were yesterday transported to Kilimanjaro, Arusha and Dodoma for burial ceremonies slated for today. Their remains were airlifted from Uganda to Tanzania on Monday and received by members of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF).