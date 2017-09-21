Uganda: All Eyes On Shaban As Local Transfer Window Winds Up

Kampala — The clock is ticking towards the closure of the Uganda Premier League transfer window tonight and the final destination of Onduparaka hotshot Shaban Muhammad remains undecided.

Reigning league champions KCCA have been on the verge of signing the youthful striker who scored 13 goals last season only for the deal to go on the ice over the transfer fees.

According to Onduparaka CEO Anthony Affeti, KCCA had initially offered Shs20m for the Uganda Cranes striker and put Shs30m as their last asking price.

"KCCA underrated the potential ability of Shaban with Shs20m price tag and we temporarily got out of the deal. "If no team meets the money we want Shaban will play for us again this season because he is still contracted to us," Affeti stressed.

The moody striker has reportedly grown tired of life at Onduparaka and he is yet to play a league game for them this season despite being fit on top of declaring that KCCA's yellow and blue are his best colours.

Although KCCA recruited strikers; Tito Okello, Allan Oryek and Patrick Kaddu, many club diehards feel last season's 21-goal hero Geoffrey Sserunkuma was not entirely replaced - a vacuum only Shaban can fill.

By yesterday, there was talk of a three horse race amongst URA, KCCA and Vipers all scrambling for the lad's signature.

Deal or no deal

"We tried to sign Shaban at the start of this transfer window and he told us to wait when he comes back from South African trials (with SuperSport). Upon returning, Shaban never came back for the deal and wen pulled out our interested," URA CEO Edward Kulubya revealed.

Yet at Vipers, club deputy coach Edward Golola said they still missed Shaban's services and that he is welcome any time.

"I don't know whether he will be coming but one thing I'm sure of is that he can directly fit into our plans because he is still our son," he said.

Vipers did their business early shopping for strikers Covis Mbayi and Stephen Mukwala but an unsatisfactory start to the season may force them to invade the market on the last day for a proven striker.

Relatedly, Proline acquired the services of Ivan Bukenya, Sula Matovu and Joseph Ssemujju yesterday.