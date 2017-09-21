21 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Jealous 'Suitor' Stabs Rival Over Prostitute

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Maphosa

A Harare man appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a Hatcliffe rival over a sex worker. Ephraim Gumbo (26) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Elisha Singano facing attempted murder charges.

He was remanded to October 20 on $50 bail. Allegations are that on September 3 this year, Tafadzwa Nohumba went to Takarangana Nightclub in Hatcliffe, Harare, where he met Valentine Marenga, a prostitute.

It is alleged that Nohumba solicited for sex from Marenga and they agreed to spend the night at her place for $10. The court heard that Nohumba and Marenga left for the latter's residence and around midnight, Gumbo and his accomplice, only identified as Godknows, who is still at large, arrived at Marenga's house where they demanded that she opens the door.

Gumbo, who is alleged to be Marenga's regular client, threatened to break the door if she refused to open it. When Marenga opened the door Gumbo and Godknows charged at Nohumba with knives while he was sleeping on the bed and stabbed him.

Nohumba suffered deep cuts on the left leg, forehead and right hand. He was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment. A complaint was lodged with police, who carried out investigations that led to Gumbo's arrest.

Zimbabwe

Grace Mugabe-Aligned War Veterans Declare Takeover

A group of war veterans aligned to the G40 ZANU PF faction has claimed a takeover of the Zimbabwe National Liberation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.