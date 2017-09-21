Large and Small Business operators in that country have called on government to introduce new electricity generating companies in the country to end the current situation that is costing them millions of kwachas.

Currently, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi, (ESCOM) is the sole electricity company in the country providing energy to Malawians with assistance from its sister company, Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO).

Random interviews conducted by the Malawi News Agency (MANA) around Blantyre, which is regarded as the country's commercial city revealed that the current frequent power outages are leading to great loses among most companies.

Managing Director of LEMKE Boards Engineering Company, Livison Mbewe said the problem of power outages is costing his company over K200, 000 on a daily basis.

"The power outages are really affecting my business. I have orders, but I couldn't deliver them. As you could see, production has halted at my company since morning because we haven't had electricity and probably they would only have it during the evening and who could be working during that time?" he narrated.

Mbewe called on government to quicken its plans to have other companies especially those that generate energy from solar to be established in the country with hydro-generated electricity acting as a complementary measure.

Taking his turn, Christopher Banda, who runs a barber shop at Blantyre Market said he is equally affected by the problem of electricity outages taking place in the country saying he is finding it hard to support his family since his source of income is the barbershop.

"We come here hoping that we will make some money but most of the time we are just staying because of the blackouts. This is putting our families in danger. For your information, it's hard for small business operators like us to use generators since fuel is expensive as compared to electricity," he lamented.

LEMKE is involved in manufacturing maize mills in Blantyre.

The country usually experiences such power outages in summer with authorities blaming the situation on low water levels unable to adequately contribute to its required electricity generation capacity.