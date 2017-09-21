Uganda: Basena Wants Cranes Job Permanently

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor

Moses Basena will take charge of Cranes’ World Cup qualifying games against Congo and Ghana.

Kampala — Hours after his tenure as Uganda Cranes' interim coach was extended, Moses Basena told Daily Monitor that there is no reason why he shouldn't coach the team permanently.

Yesterday, Fufa extended Basena's tenure as national team coach until the end of the ongoing 2018 World Cup qualifiers following the expiry of his 'first term.'

Fufa chief executive officer (CEO) Edgar Watson told a media briefing at Fufa House in Mengo that Basena will be in charge for games against Ghana and Congo Brazzaville.

The UPDF coach was first in the immediate aftermath of Micho Sredojevic's resignation over a pay dispute before he joined South Africa's Orlando Pirates. This means that his reign will end in November. Fufa had initially given him four games, two against Rwanda and Egypt respectively in which he put a mixed show - winning two and losing two.

Does Basena want the job permanently?

"Why not?" Basena asked. "Do you want to live for only tomorrow or for the next 100 years?"

"No one wants to live for only tomorrow and we all know that. I hope it doesn't end this year. I hope we can go on into the next year and beyond," Basena said.

"It's good if the institution believes in you. And the least I can do is go on," he added.

Unlike when he was first announced with Fred Kojoba as his deputy, Fufa did amend the coaching team to include Matia Lule and ex-Cranes skipper Ibra Sekagya.

Lule is now the assistant along with Sekagya while Kajoba remains goalkeeping trainer.

"The Executive meeting that sat recently unanimously decided to keep Basena as the Cranes head coach and will also oversee the Under-23 side. "We still demand good results and we believe he will keep the World Cup dream alive," Watson said.

He refused to divulge the salary scale of Basena and his auxiliaries adding that they asked it remains a confidential matter.

Though Uganda is second in group E after the 1-0 defeat to Egypt in Alexandria, Basena maintains his team is still in the fight.

"We have to keep the momentum we have so far, we are still confident after the result in Egypt that knocked us off the summit.

"Nothing to suggest Egypt will win all their games. So it's still work.

The last Ugandan to coach the national team was current KCCA coach Mike Mutebi back in 2004. Elsewhere, Faridah Bulega leapfrogged her boss Majidah Nantanda to become the new She Cranes head coach and she will be assisted by Edward Kaziba.

