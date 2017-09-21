20 September 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum And Juba Agreed On Increase of Oil Production and Opening of Crossings

Khartoum — The economic talks between Sudan and South Sudan State were Wednesday concluded in Khartoum by the signing of agreements by the Ministries of Petroleum and Trade of the two countries and reactivating the former agreements which were signed in the year 2012.

The two sides also agreed on reactivation of the former agreements which have been signed by Sudan and South Sudan.

At a press conference held Thursday, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment, Mubarak Al-Fadil, who headed the Sudanese side, said that the agreement included work of the two countries to increase oil production at Wohda and the central oil fields.

He said that the Ministries of Trade of the two countries agreed on the exchange of 54 commodities in the context of the inter-border and transit trade and through Port-Sudan harbor.

Al-Fadil indicated that the two sides also agreed on holding joint meetings at the levels of the customs and security authorities for reactivating the crossings between the two countries.

