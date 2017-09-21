Sudan: Finance Minister Emphasizes Importance of Development of Economic Cooperation With Juba

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Mohamed Osman Suleiman al-Rekabi, during his meeting with the Finance Minister of the state of Southern Sudan, Stephen Deo Dow, Wednesday , at the Tower of the Ministry of Finance, stressed on the development of the economic , trade and investment cooperation between the Sudan and the State of South Sudan.

He called for the promotion of the development of cooperation and intra-trade to serve the peoples of the two countries.

He added that the separation has harmed the interests of the two countries, especially in the oil industry, stressing the provision of technical assistance to the government of S. Sudan for building capacities in various economic sectors.

S. Sudan's Finance Minister noted that his visit to the Sudan targets the activation and the development of economic, and trade cooperation between the two countries, pointing out that the talks have discussed the issues of the two countries with deep concern, saying that the coming period would witness the progress in development of the relations between the two countries on all levels, underlining strong desire of leaders of the two states to develop relations in service of the two nations.

He pointed out to the two countries longest borders in Africa, more than 2000 kilometers, the unprecedented cultural and social interference on the border requires the two leaders to develop and activate relations and cooperation to a wider horizons between the two countries, he referred to the Sudan's great potentials in all fields pointing to the vast natural resources, in the State of S. Sudan which needs of technical and financial assistance from Sudan and the benefit from it is long experience for the good of the peoples of the two countries and the region.

He indicated that the dealing with the development of cooperation between the two countries will become a model and contribute to the service of the whole region.