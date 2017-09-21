Gambia: Foni Brefet - GBOS, Madcobra Grind Out Stalemate

Madcobra and GBOS slugged out a goalless draw last weekend in a first round match in the ongoing Foni Brefet's district tourney.

Held at the Bullock mini-stadium, Peter P. Mendy raced Madcobra ahead in the game via the spot-kick in the 67thminute.

GBOS fought back walking a similar lane as Adama Manneh also poked home a penalty goal in the 72nd minute.

In a tense game that saw both sides viciously fight for the spoils, was also marred by bookings as John P. Mendy, Modou Lamin Balde, Lamin Jawneh, Demba Jallow all got cautioned in the 25th, 47th and the 50th minute respectively.

Both sides scuffed goal-scoring opportunities.

Lamin Jatta GBOS's tactician expressed contentment over the recent outings of his charges, drawing one and winning two games.

'We stuck to our plan of going for the kill -the three points or seeking a draw where not possible. Our opponents are on a poor run of streak and we are better off than them.

'I also extoll my players for a job well done,' Jatta said.

His opposing number David Mendy of Madcobra faulted the referee for 'gifting' their adversaries, a penalty, he believes was dubious.

'We will try to win our forthcoming encounter against Somita to be better placed to go to the next round.