Gambia: Indonesian Government Award Scholarships to Gambians

The Government of the Republic of Indonesia recently awarded scholarships to Mrs. Amie Jammeh, Mr. Modou Jonga and Mr. Lamin Baldeh. The objectives of the scholarship are to contribute to the human resource development in developing countries, promote deeper cultural understanding between countries and strengthen relationship and cooperation between developing countries,

Mrs. Amie Jammeh is admitted to the University of Airlangga in Indonesia, to pursue a Masters degree in Disaster Management, Mr.ModouJonga is admitted at the University of GadjahMada to pursue a Masters in Public Policy Management under the Kemitraan Negara Bekembang Scholarship under the Ministry of Research., Technology and Higher Education of Indonesia while Mr. Lamin Baldeh is to study the Indonesia Official language, Art and Culture under the Darmasiswa Scholarship, organized by the Ministry of Education and Culture in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia.

According to officials, the Darmasiswa scholarship is accorded to foreign students from countries that have diplomatic relations with Indonesia, to study Indonesia'sBahasa language, art and culture.The Kemitraan Negara Bekembangis known as the partnership program for development and it is a financial assistance offered by the Indonesian government to International students from developing countries, to Pursue Masters degrees in Indonesian Universities.

Speaking at the orientation session of the Scholarship awardee students from forty-seven countries held at the Ibis Hotel in Jakarta, Mr. Modou Jonga extended sincere gratitude and appreciation to the government of Indonesia for their foresight in creating these unique scholarship opportunities for students from developing countries. Mr. Jonga commended the officials of Indonesia for their hard work in making sure that students travelled from their countries to Indonesia without hindrance.

He pledged on behalf of his colleagues, to make best use of the scholarship opportunity and be good ambassadors of their countries and be good ambassadors for and on behalf of Indonesia during and after their studies.

A total of seven Gambians have benefitted from the scholarship programe over the years, since 2008 to date.