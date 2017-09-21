Gambia: Ndemban Jola United Spanks Brefet United

Ndemban Jola United eased past Brefet United in another duel in the Foni Brefet tourney courtesy of Modou Lamin Colley's lone goal in the 37th minute.

In a fairly contested episode, each side earned a booking from the central referee.

Ndemban United's Sulayman Kujabi had the game's most begging chance but spurned it. Both teams were also guilty of wasting opportunities.

Winning coach Abdou Camara of Ndemban expressed delight over outcome of the game having clutched the spoils which, he said was his target.

'So we're just going out to prepare for the upcoming game. Seven points is a good feat for us,' he said in post-match remarks.

Nuha Sanyang Brefet's top dog in the dug-out brooded over the absence of his key players which he insisted affected the team.

'So we had to resort to using young players from the village as our plan,' he stated.