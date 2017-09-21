Nigeria: Borno APC Group Rejects Modu Sheriff's Move to Return to Party

Abuja — A group known as Borno State All Progressives Congress (APC) Coalition has dismissed move by some unknown members to seek the return of the former Governor of the state, Senator Modu Sheriff, to the party.

Sheriff, a former member of APC who until recently was the National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was said to have been approached by some APC stakeholders in the state to rejoin their fold.

However, the Borno APC coalition said wednesday that there is no truth in the report, adding that the party is not aware of any such move by any person or group for the return of Sheriff to the APC.

In a statement jointly issued on Wednesday in Abuja by the chairman of the Coalition, Maina Bashir and Secretary, Abdullahi Mala, the party stakeholders said that they tired of

'Abuja politicians' with no substance at home in our party.

"We have been alerted to a story published in the media yesterday, with the title: 'APC Members Woo Sen Ali Modu Sheriff.' The crux of the story is that some unknown and unidentified members of our great party seek the return of Sheriff, who until recently, was the factional chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)," said the group.

They however said if Sheriff wants to return to APC, he should go to Ngala, his home town, and register with his ward chairman.

The statement reads: "If the speculation is true that Sheriff has indeed eaten the humble pie and with his tail between his legs, and wants to return to the APC, he should go to his Ngala, his town, and register with his ward chairman. If Sheriff does not have the details of the ward chairman, we will gladly supply him.

"Firstly, we wish to state that we are not aware of any call or move by any person or group for the return of Sheriff to the APC. As committed members and stakeholders of the APC in all the 27 local governments area of the state, we would have been aware of any sincere move or effort for the return of Sheriff to our Party, which he defected from at its greatest moment of need - just before the 2015 general elections.

"Secondly, the state chapter of the APC is currently at peace, with no crisis whatsoever. This is because of the excellent leadership provided by the Governor of the State, Kashim Shettima, which has allowed the party to blossom. We are wary of anyone joining the party, who is likely to change this situation for the worse.

"Thirdly, while we may have no objection to Sheriff or any other person for that matter joining our party, we wish to state clearly that every returnee or potential new member must join from his or her ward. We do not want 'Abuja politicians' with no substance at home in our party".