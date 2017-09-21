Morocco: Marrakesh Partnership for Global Climate Action Institutionalised Under UN, Official

New York — The Partnership for Global Climate Action, launched in Marrakesh to speed up climate action over 2017-2020, has become institutionalized under the UN, said, on Wednesday in New York, partnership co-initiator and climate champion Hakima El Haiti.

This partnership, which brings together state and non-state actors involved in climate action within the same platform and seeks to lay the bases and create links among these actors, was structured and institutionalized with the participation of top figures including heads of state, El Haiti told MAP on the sidelines of the 72nd UNGA.

Establishing such links will raise the civil society stakeholders' awareness of the impact of climate change and help implement practices of adaptation to climate change, she said.

Meant to reinforce the implementation of commitments made by non state actors, the said partnership is a new framework that would supervise and prioritize climate action, she added.