Morocco: Muharram 1st of New Hegira Year 1439 On Friday, Sept. 22

Rabat — Muharram 1st of the new hegira year 1439 will correspond to Friday, Sept. 22, the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Ministry said that it has contacted Wednesday evening its delegates and the Royal Armed Forces units which confirmed the non-sighting of the lunar crescent of the month of Muharram.

The month of Dhu Al Hijjah will complete 30 days and Muharram 1st of the new hegira year 1439 will correspond to Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, it said.