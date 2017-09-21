Photo: Nyasa Times

Politician Uladi Mussa (file photo).

Former ruling People's Party (PP) s suspended acting president Uladi Mussa failed to pitch up for the party disciplinary committee hearing on Wednesday, party spokesman Noah Chimpeni has said.

Mussa was suspended at an extraordinary national executive committee (NEC) meeting as acting PP leader when he declared that he was taking over the presidency of the party from former State president Joyce Banda, arguing that Banda's tenure had expired.

The party's spokesperson Chimpeni said Mussa was summoned for a disciplinary hearing but did not turn up culminating in the committee recommending his suspension to be upheld but will continue serving as PP vice-president for Central Region.

"We invited him to the meeting but he refused to come," he said, accusing Mussa of he was undermining the structure.

" The disciplinary committee is not stupid, we met and he did not come to be heard ," Chimpeni said.

Mussa confirmed that he snubbed the meeting, saying it was illegal, saying only he, as interim leader, is mandated to chair such a meeting.

"It's only the president or vice president [according to PP Constitution] who can chair but I heat the secretary general Ibrahim Matola was chairing the meeting," said Mussa.

He defiantly said he is still acting leader of PP until a national convention is held or when former president Banda return home.

"As I am speaking now I am the acting president unless Joyce Banda comes in the country I can hand over the leadership post to her," he said.

Banda, who left the country in 2014, has been in self-imposed exile since.