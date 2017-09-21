A Harare cop was Tuesday arraigned before the court on allegations of stealing firearms from the ZRP National Armoury and selling them to wildlife poachers.

Alois Mabika, 46, of Glen Norah appeared before magistrate Elijah Singano and was remanded in custody pending bail ruling.

According to prosecutors, Mabika, who was attached to ZRP National Armoury at Morris Depot, allegedly committed the offence between 2009 and this year.

Court heard he stole ten loaded firearms and sold them to suspected poacher Obiat Shumba of Gokwe who has since been arrested.

Mabika landed in the dock after Shumba, who appeared in court Monday, revealed that he bought the guns from the police officer.

Shumba was found in possession of two firearms while another was recovered from one Stanley Musukuma.

However, Mabika's lawyer applied for bail saying that ZRP National Armoury records do not reveal that the firearms were missing.

The defence attorney also argued that it was unfair for the state to deny his client bail considering that he was not found in possession of the stolen firearms but only implicated in the alleged robbery.

However, the state contends that there are witnesses who saw Mabika selling the guns to Shumba.