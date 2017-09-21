21 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Commits Suicide At Harare Hotel

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Harare man, Kudzai Prince Machimbirike, recently committed suicide at Rainbow Towers Hotel, it has emerged.

The matter came to light when the man who supplied Machimbirike with a pistol he used to take his own life was hauled before the courts for selling the gun without following proper procedures.

Timothy Munetsi, 62, was charged with unlawful transfer and failure to renew his firearm certificates.

Court heard that Munetsi last renewed his certificate in 2014 and went on to sell the firearm to Machimbirike on September 15 this year.

After acquiring the gun from Munetsi, Machimbirike shot himself a day later at the top Harare hotel.

Investigations followed and it was established that the gun was registered in Munetsi's name.

It was also established that he never renewed his licence ever since he purchased the pistol.

Prosecutor Francesca Mukumbiri said Munetsi acted contrary to the Firearms Act hence should be prosecuted for his actions.

Munetsi is expected in court Wednesday for bail application.

Zimbabwe

Grace Mugabe-Aligned War Veterans Declare Takeover

A group of war veterans aligned to the G40 ZANU PF faction has claimed a takeover of the Zimbabwe National Liberation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.